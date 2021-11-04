Man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter in fatal August 2018 shooting

Jose L. Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to first-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 28, 2018, fatal shooting of a Buffalo man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin for his trial.

Crespo Garcia admitted to intentionally shooting 28-year-old John Shelton Jr. following a dispute on North Lane near the Shaffer Village housing complex in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. Shelton was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespo Garcia faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 7. He remains held without bail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.