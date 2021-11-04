 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter in fatal August 2018 shooting
Jose L. Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to first-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 28, 2018, fatal shooting of a Buffalo man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Crespo Garcia

Prosecutors said Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin for his trial.

Crespo Garcia admitted to intentionally shooting 28-year-old John Shelton Jr. following a dispute on North Lane near the Shaffer Village housing complex in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. Shelton was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespo Garcia faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 7. He remains held without bail.

