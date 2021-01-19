Man pleads guilty to drug charges and being a felon in possession of ammunition

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Ronnie Charleston faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced at a date that is yet to be announced.

Assistant U.S. attorneys who are handling the case said that on six separate occasions between December 2019 and January 2020, Charleston purchased about 49 grams of cocaine from a co-defendant in the case. On Aug. 5, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Charleston's Lisbon Avenue residence, where about 1,500 rounds of ammunition, three firearm magazines, $5,000 cash, 12 grams of cocaine and three digital scales were seized.

In 2006, Charleston was convicted in state court of third-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and is legally prohibited from possessing ammunition, prosecutors said.

