Man pleads guilty to bringing loaded pistol to anti-gun violence rally

A man who brought a loaded pistol to an anti-gun violence demonstration in June has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Amauri Smith, 20, of Rochester, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he appears for sentencing Feb. 10 on a charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony. He remains free on $20,000 bail.

Prosecutors said members of the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit saw Smith with what appeared to be a gun in the pocket of his shorts while he was walking on Jefferson Avenue near Glenwood Avenue about noon on June 11 during the Buffalo March for Our Lives rally.

When officers confronted Smith, prosecutors said, they found an illegal loaded handgun in his pocket.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

