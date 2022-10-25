Man pleads guilty to 2019 slaying of parents; will claim they abused him, argue for shorter sentence

An Allegany County man accused as a 17-year-old of killing his mother and father has pleaded guilty and plans to argue for a shorter sentence based on claims he was abused by his parents.

William J. Larson Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Allegany County Court to one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the slaying of his parents in November 2019.

The plea was first reported by the Wellsville Sun.

Facing a potential sentence of 50 years to life if found guilty at trial, the plea agreement caps the maximum sentence at 15 years to life, defense attorney Dominic Saraceno said.

Saraceno also plans to argue his client was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his parents, which, if successful, would lower a potential sentence to five to 15 years in prison, the attorney said.

Neighbor: Teen murder suspect spent weeks in house with parents' bodies “I was basically taking care of him these past three weeks. I had no idea his parents were dead up there. It blows my mind,” said neighbor Bruce

"He's consistently maintained that his parents had abused him," Saraceno said.

That reported abuse, Saraceno said, includes his father shooting him with a shotgun when he was 15 and his mother burning his hands and arms with cigarettes.

Saraceno said he has "a lot of witnesses in the community that corroborate" his client's claims.

The bodies of William J. Larson, 67, and Lisa L. Larson, 50, were found Nov. 21, 2019, following a fire at their Courtney Hollow Road home in Clarksville.

Investigators believed his parents were fatally shot on Nov. 5. A neighbor told The Buffalo News that Larson Jr. was living in the home for more than two weeks after his parents were killed there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Teen charged with murder after 2 found in burned Allegany County home WGRZ is reporting that, according to court documents the station obtained, the victims were shot Nov. 5, 16 days before the bodies were found by authorities in the home the suspect shared with his

Larson Jr., now 20, had been charged with two murder counts, a count of attempted arson and other charges.

Larson Jr. has been in custody since his arrest by state troopers after a daylong manhunt on the day of the fire.

Saraceno said one of the factors that led to the plea agreement was a decision to focus resources on the hearing in which he would argue that Larson Jr. was a domestic violence victim.

Larson Jr. pleaded guilty to the murder count in the slaying of his mother and the manslaughter count for his father's death, Saraceno said.

At the time he was shot by his father, Larson Jr. was told to cover up what really happened, Saraceno said. There was both physical and mental abuse the parents inflicted, he added.

Larson Jr. was known by neighbors as Billy.

After the fire and the discovery of the bodies, a neighbor told The News that he had been helping the teen for several weeks, including providing meals. Larson Jr. had told the neighbor that his mother was ill at the time from eating bad food.

The teenager gave no indication that anything was wrong at the home, the neighbor said.

Some neighbors had characterized the Larson family as troubled.

The Steuben County District Attorney's Office was named as a special prosecutor in the case after an unexpected death in the Allegany County District Attorney's Office, Saraceno said.

A sentencing hearing before Allegany County Terrence M. Parker is scheduled for Jan. 17, the same day Larson Jr.'s trial was to begin.