A man accused of killing two cats in his care on separate occasions in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class E felony, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Moises L. Germanguerrero, 23, of Cheektowaga, became the subject of an investigation by SPCA Serving Erie County after the suspicious deaths of the cats.

On March 29, 2021, Germanguerrero’s girlfriend brought a deceased cat to a local veterinary hospital. The cat's remains were later taken to the SPCA where a necropsy determined that the animal died from blunt force trauma to the head. The investigation found that Germanguerrero had hit the cat with a closed fist, which resulted in its death.

Seven months later, on Oct. 18, 2021, Germanguerrero’s girlfriend brought another cat to a different veterinary hospital to be treated for head trauma. That cat was taken to the SPCA, where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury. A veterinarian at the SPCA determined the second cat also suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which was confirmed by a necropsy. The SPCA investigation found that Germanguerrero injured the second cat by striking it in the head with a closed fist, as well.

Germanguerrero faces a maximum of two years in prison when he is sentenced June 5. He remains released on his own recognizance since the offense does not require bail, prosecutors said.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended officers of the SPCA Serving Erie County – Jasil Ivory, Tyler Robertson, Lindsey Wood and Jennifer Maleskis – along with Detective Terry Griffin of the Cheektowaga Police Department for their work in the investigation.

“This is a disturbing case of a man who killed his own pets. My office will continue to prosecute animal abusers to the fullest extent of the law," Flynn said in a statement Tuesday. "I want thank the SPCA for not only their work in this investigation, but also for the work they do every day to help animals in our community.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan E. Mahoney of the Felony Trials Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the Animal Cruelty Unit.