Man pleads guilty in attempted sexual assault of teen on North Buffalo bike path

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of attempted criminal sexual act, admitting he grabbed a 14-year-old girl from a bike path in North Buffalo and then attempted to sexually assault her, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Juliene M. Moore, 40, also known as Julian Johnson, entered his plea Thursday morning before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan.

On the afternoon of March 31, the girl was riding her bike on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path near Heath and Angle streets, south of Kenmore Avenue, when a man attempted to grab her waist from behind, prosecutors said.

Moore covered the girl's mouth with his hand and "attempted to subject her to sexual contact by forcible compulsion," the DA's office said in a statement.

The teenager's screams alerted neighbors who helped thwart the man's attempted assault, police said.

Moore rode away on a bicycle, but two bystanders intervened. At the time of the arrest, police said that witnesses provided a description to Northeast District officers, who found a man fitting that description on Custer Street.

Moore has been held in jail without bail since his arraignment April 1 before City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on Dec. 9. He continues to be held without bail.

The BPD Special Victims Unit investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant DA Meredith M. Mohun of the DA's Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.