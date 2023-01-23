 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man on probation arraigned for allegedly having explosives in his home

A man who was arrested after probation officers allegedly found explosives in his Town of Hamburg home has been arraigned on multiple charges before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Michael M. Meyers, 60, has been indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Meyers was released under supervision. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Meyers had been sentenced to three years’ probation on Nov. 1, 2022, after pleading guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the sexual abuse of two children, one under 11, the other under 13.

Prosecutors said that on a routine visit to Meyers’ home on Dec. 13, probation officers said they found eight homemade tubular improvised explosives.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

