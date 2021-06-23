 Skip to main content
Man missing from Senecas' Cattaraugus Territory found safe
A missing 21-year-old man from the Seneca Nation of Indians' Cattaraugus Territory has been found safe, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

andrew maybee

Andrew E. Maybee, 21, was last seen Saturday.

Andrew E. Maybee, who is considered a vulnerable adult, suffers from schizoaffective disorder and had last been seen Saturday, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

"Mr. Maybee will be reunited with his family soon," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

He was last seen driving a red Subaru WRX with New York license plates KEA-9407 and authorities said he may have been traveling to Pennsylvania.

Maybee was located at an undisclosed location in Western New York, the Sheriff's Office said.

