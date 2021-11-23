 Skip to main content
Man listed in stable condition following overnight shooting
A 37-year-old man was listed in stable condition following a 2 a.m. Tuesday shooting in the 100 block of Texas Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information may call or text the Buffalo police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255. 

