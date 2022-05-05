Man killed in Niagara Falls shooting is city's fourth homicide victim of year

A man found shot in the chest Wednesday night has become Niagara Falls' latest homicide victim.
Police responding to the call of a person down at 11:43 p.m. in the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, city officials said in a news release.
The man, whose age was not released but who was identified as an adult, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released his identity, pending notification of family.
The killing was the fourth homicide in the city this year, according to Ann Harenda, the city's public information officer.
On Monday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Ninth Street, between Walnut and Pine avenues. The victim, a Falls resident whose name was not released, died at the scene.
Police ask anyone who may have information about the killings to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.