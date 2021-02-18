Man killed in head-on crash in Orleans County

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Orleans County, according to the New York State Police.

Steven C. Noah, 46, of the Rochester suburb of Hamlin, died at the scene at West County House Road in Albion after a crash that occurred just after 3:30 p.m., troopers said.

According to investigators, Noah was driving a 2016 Jeep westbound on West County House Road when a 2010 Dodge attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and struck Noah's Jeep head-on.

The Jeep overturned several times and Noah was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Authorities said Noah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

No charges and no other injuries were announced. Police said the incident is subject to an ongoing investigation.

