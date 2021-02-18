 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in head-on crash in Orleans County
0 comments
top story

Man killed in head-on crash in Orleans County

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Orleans County, according to the New York State Police.  

Steven C. Noah, 46, of the Rochester suburb of Hamlin, died at the scene at West County House Road in Albion after a crash that occurred just after 3:30 p.m., troopers said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to investigators, Noah was driving a 2016 Jeep westbound on West County House Road when a 2010 Dodge attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and struck Noah's Jeep head-on. 

The Jeep overturned several times and Noah was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Authorities said Noah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

No charges and no other injuries were announced. Police said the incident is subject to an ongoing investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News