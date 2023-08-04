A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Thursday night with Niagara Falls police, a statement from the Niagara Falls mayor's office said.

According to the statement, officers were responding to a "shots fired call" in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue.

There, officers "encountered an individual armed with a handgun," the statement said.

"Shots were exchanged and after shots were fired, the individual they encountered was transported to NFMMC [Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center] and pronounced dead," the statement said.

No officers were injured.

No other information was immediately available.

