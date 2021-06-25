Man killed Friday is Buffalo's 45th homicide victim of year, fourth gun death in 24 hours

A 32-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Friday morning near Kehr and French streets in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

It was the city's fourth fatality due to gun violence in less than 24 hours.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene just before 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot "during some type of large street gathering," police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said in an email.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

The killing was Buffalo's 45th homicide so far this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Over the last decade, the city averages 50 homicides per year. At this point last year, the city had 31 homicides.