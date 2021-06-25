 Skip to main content
Man killed Friday is Buffalo's 45th homicide victim of year, fourth gun death in 24 hours
Man killed Friday is Buffalo's 45th homicide victim of year, fourth gun death in 24 hours

A 32-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Friday morning near Kehr and French streets in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

It was the city's fourth fatality due to gun violence in less than 24 hours.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene just before 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot "during some type of large street gathering," police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said in an email.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

The killing was Buffalo's 45th homicide so far this year.

Over the last decade, the city averages 50 homicides per year. At this point last year, the city had 31 homicides.

A total of nine people were shot in three incidents in Buffalo, beginning Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. when four people, including boys aged 8 and 14, were wounded at JFK Park just east of downtown Buffalo. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting. 

In the predawn hours Thursday, three men were shot dead inside a house on Ashley Street, near Broadway and Memorial Drive.  

Shootings in the city have skyrocketed this year. Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data. Buffalo is not alone. Cities across the country have reported a rise in gun violence over the last year and a half.

Police ask anyone with information about Friday's shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

