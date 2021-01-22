 Skip to main content
Man killed by gunfire on Bickford Avenue
Man killed by gunfire on Bickford Avenue

Buffalo Police are looking into the fatal shooting of a man Friday .

Northeast District officers responded to the call just before 2:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, according to an email from a spokesman for police.

The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

