Man killed by gunfire on Bickford Avenue

Buffalo Police are looking into the fatal shooting of a man Friday .
Northeast District officers responded to the call just before 2:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, according to an email from a spokesman for police.
The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.
His identity was not released.
Anyone with information was asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
