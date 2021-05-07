Man killed as pickup truck tumbles down Lockport embankment

One man was killed and another man injured when a pickup truck crashed in a wooded area in the north end of the City of Lockport early Friday.

City police said a passing motorist called 911 at 12:23 a.m. to report a vehicle had gone down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue.

Police discovered a white pickup truck, which they said was heading east before going off the pavement.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Erie County Medical Center. Police did not release the names of those involved or specify whether the dead man was the driver or the passenger.

