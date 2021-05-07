 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed as pickup truck tumbles down Lockport embankment
0 comments

Man killed as pickup truck tumbles down Lockport embankment

Support this work for $1 a month

One man was killed and another man injured when a pickup truck crashed in a wooded area in the north end of the City of Lockport early Friday.

City police said a passing motorist called 911 at 12:23 a.m. to report a vehicle had gone down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue.

Police discovered a white pickup truck, which they said was heading east before going off the pavement.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Erie County Medical Center. Police did not release the names of those involved or specify whether the dead man was the driver or the passenger.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing map shows every Mars landing ever attempted

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News