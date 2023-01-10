 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man is sentenced to 21 months in prison for selling crack cocaine

A Buffalo man is going to federal prison for selling crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Nikita Burt, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess and to distribute crack cocaine, was sentenced to 21 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who handled the case, between October 2021 and Jan. 12, 2022, Burt supplied crack cocaine to David Garrett, a co-defendant in the case. Garrett then sold the cocaine to an individual who was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Between November and December 2021, the DEA conducted three controlled purchases of cocaine from Garrett. On Jan. 12, 2022, agents executed search warrants on Burt's vehicle and at his residence on Mortimer Street in Buffalo, which DEA agents believed Burt was using to store illicit drugs.

The search of Burt's vehicle turned up $2,334 in cash. Three defaced handguns were seized during the search at his residence. One of the handguns was linked to Burt through DNA analysis, prosecutors said.

