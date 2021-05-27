Man injured in Buffalo shooting

A Buffalo man was injured when he was shot Wednesday .
A Buffalo Police Department spokesman said the 29-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle after suffering gunshot wounds shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Detectives said it appears the shooting occurred in the first block of Humason Avenue.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.