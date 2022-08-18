Man indicted on attempted murder charge in stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie 12 times at Chautauqua Institution last week was arraigned on an indictment Thursday afternoon in Chautauqua County Court.
Hadi Matar, who has been in police custody since Friday's attack, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
District Attorney Jason Schmidt said, "His mission to kill Mr. Rushdie is greater in his mind and outweighs his personal freedom" while arguing that Matar should be held in custody.
County Court Judge David W. Foley ordered Matar held in custody.
Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., appeared in court wearing a striped gray jail jumpsuit.
People are also reading…
The leaders of Iran put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head following the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.