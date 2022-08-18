Man indicted in stabbing of Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution

The New Jersey man accused of inflicting a dozen stab wounds on author Salman Rushdie last week onstage at Chautauqua Institution entered the packed Mayville courtroom just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

A white Covid-19 mask covering his face and orange handcuffs around his wrists, Hadi Matar filed past about a dozen television cameras on his way to stand before the judge.

Matar pleaded not guilty, having been indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in Friday's attack, which spurred the idyllic Chautauqua Institution to announce security changes this week.

Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley ordered Matar held in custody and issued a temporary order of protection requiring Matar to stay away from Rushdie and his interviewer, Ralph Henry Reese, who suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The "brazenness" of Matar's alleged actions – violence in front of thousands in the live audience and those watching the event streaming online – showed Matar doesn't care about the rule of law, District Attorney Jason L. Schmidt said, arguing that he should continue to be held in custody.

"His mission to kill Mr. Rushdie is greater in his mind and outweighs his personal freedom," Schmidt said.

Schmidt also referred in court to Matar's apparent interview with the New York Post, in which he praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived.

In that interview, Matar "targeted Mr. Rushdie again," Schmidt said.

The leaders of Iran put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head following the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., wore a striped gray jail jumpsuit and orange Crocs on his feet. He spoke briefly several times during the arraignment, indicating he was aware of his rights.

Matar, who has no criminal record, traveled to Chautauqua County from his New Jersey home on Aug. 11, the day before the attack, with false identification, cash, prepaid Visa cards and multiple knives, Schmidt told the judge.

Rushdie, 75, had his back to Matar when he attacked him with a knife, Schmidt said.

Among Rushdie's injuries were four stab wounds to the stomach and two to the chest, along with wounds to the right eye, hand and thigh, the district attorney said.

Prosecutors have provided Matar's defense with video of voluntary statements Matar made to police before asking for an attorney, Schmidt said.

At the request of Matar's attorney, Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel L. Barone II, the judge issued a temporary gag order barring the prosecution and defense from publicly talking about the facts and allegations of the case.

In arguing for the gag order, Barone, the defense attorney, called the publicity in the first week "overwhelming" and such that it threatens to taint the "limited jury pool" in the county.

He also told the judge there have been "several hundred phone calls" made to the Chautauqua County Jail in an attempt to contact his client.

If convicted of both charges, Matar faces up to 32 years in prison.

The parties will likely appear in court next week for further arguments on the gag order and are due back in court Sept. 7 for a conference on evidence discovery.

New security at Chautauqua

The Chautauqua Institution announced Wednesday new security requirements, including screening by metal detectors at venues, required ID for all visitors and a no bag policy.

The changes were announced in the wake of the attack on Rushdie, the most violent incident against a speaker or performer in the institution's 148-year-history.

Additionally, two Southern Tier lawmakers have said they will introduce legislation, which Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would support, allowing security officers, who already can carry guns at the institution, to have arrest powers.

"Following consultation with our security advisors, and to honor requests from speakers and performers and their representatives, we have implemented additional security protocols, including the use of metal detecting technology for screening visitors prior to entry to the Chautauqua Amphitheater and other venues," the institution's statement said.

"There is no new or known imminent threat; rather we are implementing additional protocols out of an abundance of caution. We ask all patrons to arrive at venues with the expectation that screening may be required."

All visitors with tickets and gate passes will need photo identification. Free Sunday passes and will call purposes passes that have historically been issued anonymously will now be issued as Grounds Access Passes, requiring a photo ID at the Ticket Office.

A no bag policy will be enforced in the Chautauqua Amphitheater and all indoor performance venues, including Bratton Theater, Norton Hall, Elizabeth S. Lenna Hall, Fletcher Music Hall and Hall of Christ.

Small clutches, wristlets and fanny packs will be allowed. A bag drop station will be available at events to check larger bags.

Building contractors will be required to present identification matching with an authorized contractor name for grounds access.