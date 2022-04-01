Man indicted in killing of Cheektowaga man in Niagara Falls hotel

Gilbert E. Cruz pleaded not guilty Friday in Niagara County Court to a four-count indictment accusing him of killing a Cheektowaga man in a Niagara Falls hotel room.

Cruz, 34, of the Town of Niagara, a registered sex offender, allegedly stabbed Timothy R. Weymer, 56, to death Feb. 8 in Cruz's room in the Quality Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Besides second-degree murder, the indictment accuses Cruz of fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly stealing Weymer's car.

The fourth charge was unlawfully fleeing a police officer, for a high-speed chase that police said ended with Cruz crashing the stolen Chevrolet Impala at the northern end of the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Youngstown.

Judge John J. Ottaviano ordered that Cruz remain in jail without bail.

Cruz, a Level 3 sex offender, was on parole at the time of the slaying, after serving five years in prison for a 2014 conviction for attempted second-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl in Buffalo, according to the state sex offender registry.

