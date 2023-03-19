A corner store employee who is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker last month has been indicted on a single count of second-degree murder, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Abdula Hussein, 24, of Buffalo, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge. He remains held without bail.
Hussein was arrested Feb. 21, shortly after police responded to a store on Broadway near Sears Street, where they found Tawfaik Alsheari, 62, dead inside the business.