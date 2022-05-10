Man in stolen pickup leads deputies on chase through Niagara County, officials say

A man driving a stolen pickup truck led deputies on a lengthy chase across Niagara County on Monday before the truck got stuck on Lower Mountain Road near Bond Lake in Lewiston, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver, Robert M. Smith, 34, of North Tonawanda, was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for evaluation. An inquiry later revealed that Smith had multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, including one for failing to appear in court.

The chase began on Hollenbeck Road in Royalton, where deputies attempted to stop a white Ford pickup truck that had been reported stolen from an address on Hess Road in Newfane by a caller to the Niagara County Communications Center at 8:42 a.m. The pursuit stretched through the Town and City of Lockport and on into the towns of Cambria and Lewiston.

According to the report, Smith allegedly refused to comply with commands after he was stopped and resisted arrest. In a struggle with deputies, the report said, Smith broke loose and jumped into an unmarked sheriff's vehicle in another attempt to flee. Deputies were able to remove him from the vehicle before he could drive away and ultimately used a Taser to subdue him before taking him into custody.

Smith was held on charges of second-degree grand larceny, driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, along with multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Smith was reportedly uncooperative during a court appearance on Tuesday, which impeded the arraignment process. Another attempt at arraigning him was scheduled for later Tuesday. Additional charges may be forthcoming following the results of an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau.

