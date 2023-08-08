A 23-year-old Kenmore man is being treated in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in North Buffalo, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Northwest District officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue, near Colvin Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., DeGeorge said.

Detectives said the man was outdoors when he was struck by gunfire. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.