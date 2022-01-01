 Skip to main content
Man in stable condition at ECMC after Friday night shooting
A 26-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting Friday night near Sycamore Street and Oberline Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man arrived in a private vehicle at ECMC just before 10:30 p.m. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

