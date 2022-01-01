Man in stable condition at ECMC after Friday night shooting

A 26-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting Friday night near Sycamore Street and Oberline Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man arrived in a private vehicle at ECMC just before 10:30 p.m. No further information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
