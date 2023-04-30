A 45-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Sunday morning, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire about 11:30 a.m. while standing outside in the 300 block of Grider Street, just south of ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
