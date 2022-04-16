Man in stable condition after shooting on Buffalo's West Side

A 34-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon on the city’s West Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, Northwest District officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the scene of the incident near Grant Street and Ferguson Avenue.
The victim, who was struck by gunfire, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge said. No further information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.