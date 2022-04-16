 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man in stable condition after shooting on Buffalo's West Side

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 34-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon on the city’s West Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Northwest District officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the scene of the incident near Grant Street and Ferguson Avenue.

The victim, who was struck by gunfire, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge said. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News