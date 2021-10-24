 Skip to main content
Man in stable condition after early morning shooting on Sears Street
A 28-year-old man was struck by gunfire just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Sears Street, in the Broadway Fillmore Avenue area, according to police detectives who are investigating the overnight incident.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

