A 30-year-old man was stabbed outside a 7-Eleven at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Niemel Drive Tuesday night, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The attack happened at about 10:55 p.m., according to the report.

City firefighters treated the victim, a city resident, at the scene. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the city's public information officer.

A witness told police he saw the victim emerge from behind the building appearing to have suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach, according to the police report.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or the department's main line at 716-286-4711.