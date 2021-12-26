Man in custody after standoff in Genesee County

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a garage Sunday and threatened to blow it up if authorities approached it, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the man was uncooperative when Town of Stafford Fire Department volunteers responded to a garage fire. The man was inside the garage when deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man alleged that there were explosives in the garage and he would detonate them if officers came near. Route 5 was closed to pedestrian traffic and nearby residents were evacuated.

The City of Batavia Emergency Response Team, which includes sheriff’s personnel and Batavia police officers, responded, along with a negotiating team.

No details were given about the length of the standoff or how the man was taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said, and there is no threat to the public.

