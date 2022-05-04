Man imprisoned for fatal McKinley Monument crash accused of injuring jail deputy

A 41-year-old Buffalo man sentenced last month in connection with a fatal 2020 crash into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square has been accused of attacking another inmate and a jail deputy in the Erie County Holding Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Tolbert III allegedly punched another inmate at about 9:34 a.m. Monday during a prayer service in the jail, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

After deputies removed the victim from the area, Tolbert allegedly punched and kicked deputies attempting to restrain him. A deputy who was punched in the face and grabbed by the throat was treated at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident is being investigated by detectives in the Sheriff's Office, who said Tolbert could face criminal and administrative charges.

Tolbert was sentenced April 21 to 7½ to 15 years in prison for the Nov. 26, 2020, crash that killed Angel Marie Cobb, 34, a passenger in Tolbert's vehicle.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

