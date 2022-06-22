 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hospitalized with leg wound after shooting

  • Updated
A shooting incident just before 6 p.m. Wednesday sent a man to Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg area, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said the wounded man walked into the Burger King restaurant at Main and West Utica streets and was taken by ambulance to ECMC. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether the shooting took place nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

