A 26-year-old Buffalo man is hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday evening in the city's Riverside neighborhood, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute involving people who knew each other in the first block of Progressive Avenue, off Tonawanda Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.