 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man hospitalized after he is shot in the toe in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are investigating an incident early Tuesday in which a man was shot in the toe, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim, a 35-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. near Kent and Houghton streets, in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News