Man hospitalized after he is shot in the toe in Buffalo

Buffalo police are investigating an incident early Tuesday in which a man was shot in the toe, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The victim, a 35-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.
The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. near Kent and Houghton streets, in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.