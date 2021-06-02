 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Buffalo Tuesday night
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Buffalo Tuesday night

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a drive-by shooting in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

"An unknown person did fire a few rounds from a moving black vehicle" on Landon Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Landon, which intersects Roehrer and Wohlers avenues. 

The victim was shot in the leg. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center; police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was not identified. The incident is under investigation. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call or text their confidential tip call line at (716) 847-2255.

