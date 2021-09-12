 Skip to main content
Man held on multiple charges after attack on woman jogger in West Seneca
Man held on multiple charges after attack on woman jogger in West Seneca

A man who attacked a woman with a tree branch as she was jogging about 1 p.m. Saturday on state Developmental Disability Service Office property on East and West Road is held in the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $25,000 bail on multiple charges, West Seneca police reported.

Ryan J. Strunk, 19, of no permanent address, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. West Seneca Town Justice Shannon E. Filbert also ordered Strunk to undergo a forensic mental health evaluation.

According to police, the woman told them that Strunk yelled derogatory comments at her without provocation, chased her and struck her with a large tree branch more than 20 times.

She escaped into a DDSO campus security vehicle, which was occupied, locked the doors and had the employee call 911 before Strunk jumped on the hood of the vehicle and started banging on the windshield.

According to the report, Strunk climbed off the vehicle after a West Seneca patrol office arrived and displayed a Taser. But then, police said, he allegedly fought with the officer as he was being handcuffed, attempted to take his gun and bit his finger.

An off-duty police officer who was passing by helped the arresting officer overcome Strunk and take him into custody.

The woman suffered considerable pain and bruising from the attack, police reported, but refused medical treatment. The officer was treated for his hand injury at a local hospital and released.

