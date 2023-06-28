A Buffalo man is being held in Erie County Holding Center following his arrest in connection with a shooting incident on the city's West Side on Saturday evening, Buffalo police reported.

Joshua Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the report, Rodriguez was arrested following a call about shots fired at Lafayette Avenue and Grant Street about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he was apprehended after a shell casing was found next to a crater in the sidewalk apparently caused by a blast from a shotgun.