 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man held after rocks are thrown twice at U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man accused of throwing a rock through the glass front door of the U.S. Attorney's Office, 138 Delaware Ave., in downtown Buffalo, on Sunday was arrested again Monday after allegedly throwing another rock at the building, breaking a front glass window, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

The first incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday and the suspect, identified as Jones Ricky Woods, was taken into custody later in the day by Buffalo police, according to the report.

Woods was arraigned in City Court on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief and released on his own recognizance, Ross said.

After the second incident about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Woods was immediately apprehended by federal law enforcement officers, Ross said, and is being held by the FBI. Federal charges are pending. Ross noted that there were no injuries from either incident.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Amherst police say they were called at 4:20 a.m. to a disturbance at 42 Flint Road, the address of the Red Roof Plus+ hotel, not far from the entrance to UB's North Campus.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News