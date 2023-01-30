Man held after rocks are thrown twice at U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo

A man accused of throwing a rock through the glass front door of the U.S. Attorney's Office, 138 Delaware Ave., in downtown Buffalo, on Sunday was arrested again Monday after allegedly throwing another rock at the building, breaking a front glass window, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

The first incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday and the suspect, identified as Jones Ricky Woods, was taken into custody later in the day by Buffalo police, according to the report.

Woods was arraigned in City Court on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief and released on his own recognizance, Ross said.

After the second incident about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Woods was immediately apprehended by federal law enforcement officers, Ross said, and is being held by the FBI. Federal charges are pending. Ross noted that there were no injuries from either incident.