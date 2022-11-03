 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man guilty of manslaughter in Buffalo death

A Buffalo man faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to second-degree manslaughter for causing a death in an Ashley Street residence in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Troy K. Holman

Troy K. Holman

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Troy K. Holman on May 15, 2021, recklessly caused the death of 35-year-old Tomas C. Sanchez after Holman and co-defendant Mikel Ayala assaulted the victim during an argument.

Sanchez was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died.

Holman is set to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023. He remains free on $500,000 cash bail.

Ayala, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Feb. 22, is serving a sentence of 18 years to life in prison for intentionally stabbing Sanchez.

