Man gets probation for hitting, kicking youth with autism at Lackawanna facility

A Cheektowaga man was sentenced to four years of probation after he was convicted of hitting and kicking a juvenile with autism at a Lackawanna residential facility in 2019.

Erie County Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes imposed Derrick C. Warburton II's sentence Thursday, the District Attorney's Office said.

Warburton, 37, was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a disabled person after a one-day bench trial before Maxwell Barnes in January, prosecutors said.

Warburton was working as a behavior support technician the evening of April 23, 2019, when, while attempting to calm and dress a juvenile, he hit and kicked the victim, according to the District Attorney's Office. The victim was in an aggressive state at the time and another caregiver witnessed the incident.

Warburton no longer works at the facility, which the District Attorney's Office did not identify.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

