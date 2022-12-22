Man gets probation for drug possession after Tops threat charge dismissed

A Buffalo man who saw a terroristic threat charge against him dismissed last month was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation and ordered to stay away from the Tops Markets on Elmwood Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Andrew J. Marsh faced the felony threat charge for allegedly referencing the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue during a dispute three days later at the Tops on Elmwood.

Marsh, 34, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession count as part of a plea agreement that saw the threat charge dismissed, prosecutors said.

Police found fentanyl in Marsh's pocket while investigating the threat at the Tops store on May 17, according to the District Attorney's Office.

As part of the plea agreement, Marsh will participate in a drug treatment program.