Man from Ghana pleads guilty in conspiracy to export high-priced vehicles
Man from Ghana pleads guilty in conspiracy to export high-priced vehicles

A man from Ghana has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme using stolen identities to purchase high-priced vehicles and send them to Ghana, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Victor Yao Apeletey, 40, faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing Nov. 18 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Prosecutors said that between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, 2020, Apeletey and others obtained biographical information from people and used it to obtain fake IDs bearing the victims’ names, but the photos of the conspirators.

According to prosecutors, the fake IDs were used to buy a $106,390 Ford F-450 truck and a $116,835 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 coupe, which the conspirators then took or attempted to take to Canada under false pretenses for shipment to Ghana.

