Man from Ghana pleads guilty in conspiracy to export high-priced vehicles

A man from Ghana has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme using stolen identities to purchase high-priced vehicles and send them to Ghana, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.
Victor Yao Apeletey, 40, faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing Nov. 18 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
Prosecutors said that between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, 2020, Apeletey and others obtained biographical information from people and used it to obtain fake IDs bearing the victims’ names, but the photos of the conspirators.
According to prosecutors, the fake IDs were used to buy a $106,390 Ford F-450 truck and a $116,835 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 coupe, which the conspirators then took or attempted to take to Canada under false pretenses for shipment to Ghana.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.