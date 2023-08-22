In November, Buffalo police received a tip about a man making "concerning statements" that prompted them to obtain an extreme risk protection order.

Buffalo SWAT conducted a raid at the man's home on Lincoln Parkway early on the morning of Nov. 12, and announced they found "a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp. AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition."

On Monday, Sean M. Brown, 55, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Brown was initially arrested on felony counts of second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At the time of his arrest, police said he had 13 previous convictions on his criminal records.

Brown, who has been held on bail since November, was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Oct 2. He faces up to seven years in prison.

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit investigated the report from the community member about the concerning comments. After identifying the suspect, they filed for the protection order under New York State's red flag law, which allows law enforcement to seize weapons from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others. A judge signed the order, and a search provision was granted to the police to conduct the seizure.

Police encouraged anyone to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.