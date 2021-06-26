 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot to death in pickup in Niagara Falls
0 comments

Man found shot to death in pickup in Niagara Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

A 61-year-old man was found shot to death in a pickup in Niagara Falls Saturday.

City spokeswoman Kristen Cavallari identified the victim as Marty Kick of Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. to check the welfare of a man in a pickup.

Officers found the individual was dead of gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide, but so far no arrests have been made.

Niagara Falls police were asking anyone with information about the case to call the Detective Bureau at 286-4553 or the main police line, 286-4711.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News