Man found shot to death in pickup in Niagara Falls

A 61-year-old man was found shot to death in a pickup in Niagara Falls Saturday.

City spokeswoman Kristen Cavallari identified the victim as Marty Kick of Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. to check the welfare of a man in a pickup.

Officers found the individual was dead of gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide, but so far no arrests have been made.

Niagara Falls police were asking anyone with information about the case to call the Detective Bureau at 286-4553 or the main police line, 286-4711.

