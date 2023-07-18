A jury found a West Seneca man guilty of one count of second-degree murder, stemming from a fight about a year ago on Edson Street that ended with the stabbing death of the victim.

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 25, is accused of killing 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr. by stabbing him multiple times after a street fight in West Seneca.

Kedzierski was acquitted of first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Jurors rendered their decision Tuesday afternoon after about 10 hours of deliberation following a five-day trial, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The altercation occurred July 29 just before midnight when Kedzierski attacked Kidd from behind after the two had been involved in a fight on the street, the District Attorney’s Office said. Kidd was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 29. He’s being held without bail.