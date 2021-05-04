Man found fatally shot on Lombard Street identified

Buffalo police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday morning as Michael Early, 66.

The victim lived at the address on Lombard Street where he was found shot. No arrest has been made.

The shooting was reported just before 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Early was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

