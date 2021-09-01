 Skip to main content
Man found dead inside burning Goodyear Avenue house
Buffalo firefighters found a man dead inside a Goodyear Avenue house while battling a blaze Tuesday night, according to a city spokesman.

Fire at the house at 42 Goodyear, just north of Broadway, was reported shortly after 10 p.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email.

The fire started on the first floor.

No further information was provided about the deceased. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The fire caused an estimated $110,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.

