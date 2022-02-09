 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead in Niagara Falls hotel room was homicide victim, police say
Niagara Falls police are seeking information on the death of a man found dead in a hotel room Tuesday night.

According to a City Hall news release, police determined the 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was the victim of a homicide.

He was found dead about 8 p.m. in a room at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. The manner of his death has not been disclosed.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to call the main police desk at 716-286-4711 or the Detective Bureau at 716-286-4553.

