Man found dead in crashed vehicle

A man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed early Wednesday morning, Buffalo police said.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to the area near East Utica Street and the Kensington Expressway, a police spokesman said in an email.

No further details were immediately released about the incident or the man.

An autopsy is planned to determine the man's cause of death, according to police.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

