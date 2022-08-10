Man found dead in crashed vehicle

A man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed early Wednesday morning, Buffalo police said.
Police responded about 2 a.m. to the area near East Utica Street and the Kensington Expressway, a police spokesman said in an email.
No further details were immediately released about the incident or the man.
An autopsy is planned to determine the man's cause of death, according to police.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
