Man found dead after West Side fire

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon after a fire in a home on Greenwood Place, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

The man was in a recliner and previously had a stroke, Renaldo said, and he may not have had the mobility to get out on his own.

A woman was treated at the scene on Greenwood, between West Delavan and Potomac avenues.

The man and the woman are believed to be siblings, the commissioner said.

The fire was reported at about 12:40 p.m., according to the Twitter account WNYFireAlerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages were estimated at $220,000.

News Staff Photographer John Hickey contributed to this report.

