Man found dead after standoff related to Layer Avenue double homicide

In the fatal shooting in University Heights, Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a location on Bailey between Highgate and LaSalle avenues, police said.

Detectives said that a man was shot and died at the scene.

The victim was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The spate of shootings totaling five victims further adds to what has been a violent 2021 in Buffalo.

There have been at least 36 homicides in Buffalo this year, which is an increase of 64% over 2020 (when there were 22 homicides through May 20).

As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year, which is more than twice as many than what the city reported at the same point in 2020.