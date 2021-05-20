Man found dead after standoff related to Layer Avenue double homicide

Buffalo police officers investigating a double homicide Thursday morning found another man dead following a standoff at a West Side address.
After a double homicide of two women on Layer Avenue, a man was found dead after a standoff with police on 10th Street, a police spokesman said.
The standoff followed three people being killed in four separate shooting incidents from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
According to the Buffalo Police Department:
• Two women were shot dead in a domestic incident early Thursday morning on Layer Avenue near Military Road. A 6-year-old girl was present but not injured.
• As they investigated the Layer Avenue killings, police went to an address on 10th Street, near Virginia Street. The SWAT team was called in, and police tried to get the person inside to come out. Police used tear gas, entered the home and found a man dead, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.
• A man was fatally shot on Bailey Avenue in University Heights late Wednesday night.
• A 32-year-old Buffalo man was in stable condition after being shot on Rapin Place Wednesday night.
• A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the arm Wednesday night in the Riverside neighborhood.
The shooting on Layer Avenue, which is just off Military Road in the West Hertel neighborhood, occurred close to dawn. Layer Avenue was closed to traffic after 6 a.m.
Neighbors on Layer described their street as normally quiet and said Thursday morning's violence was unusual for their street.
Several neighbors reported hearing two sets of gunshots.
One neighbor reported hearing several gunshots, then a dog barking, people screaming and then another set of gunshots. The neighbor said a man walked out of the house where the shooting happened, got in a car and took off from the scene.
Another neighbor said he saw the same thing.
The shooting happened at a small, 2½-story white house with pink trim. The women who were killed lived at the residence.
As police investigated, staff of the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office arrived at the scene. As the bodies were taken out on gurneys, a woman – who neighbors said was a relative of the slain women – began wailing.
In the fatal shooting in University Heights, Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a location on Bailey between Highgate and LaSalle avenues, police said.
Detectives said that a man was shot and died at the scene.
The victim was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.
The spate of shootings totaling five victims further adds to what has been a violent 2021 in Buffalo.
There have been at least 36 homicides in Buffalo this year, which is an increase of 64% over 2020 (when there were 22 homicides through May 20).
As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year, which is more than twice as many than what the city reported at the same point in 2020.
Thirty-one people were shot in April alone, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That number includes people wounded and killed in shootings.
In Wednesday night's shooting on Rapin Place, which runs north-south between Walden Avenue and Genesee Street in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, police said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 10 p.m.
The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition.
In the Riverside case, Northwest District officers responded to the shooting at approximately 10 p.m. on Eckhert Street, which runs between Vulcan and Esser streets.
The male victim with an arm injury was transported by ambulance to ECMC.
Police ask anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.